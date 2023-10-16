Medical, accident insurance cover scheme announced for students of govt, aided colleges; premium starts at Rs 20

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) An undergraduate student and a guardian are now eligible for medical as well as accidental insurance cover by paying premium ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 422, as per an order issued on Monday by the Maharashtra government.

As per the government resolution issued by the state Higher and Technical Education department, the insurance cover will be applicable all students in government or aided colleges.

"The individual accidental insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh for one student will be available at Rs 20 for one year, while at Rs 62 the coverage will increase to Rs 5 lakh. For medical coverage up to Rs 2 lakh for treatment for various ailments recognised by the state, the premium is Rs 422," the order said.

"The primary insured member must be a student studying in colleges, institutions, universities which are affiliated, associated, administered, categorised under the Higher and Technical Education department of Maharashtra. The secondary insured member will be one parent or guardian as mentioned in the college enrolment or admission form," it said.

It said ICICI Lombard Insurance Company Ltd and National Insurance Co. Ltd had been selected for the scheme.

"ICICI Lombard is going to offer accidental medical cover of Rs one lakh at Rs 20 per student and medical treatment cover of Rs two lakh for Rs 422. The National Insurance Co Ltd will offer the student individual accidental insurance of Rs 5 lakh per at Rs 62," it said.

Insurance cover will not be given to the students in cases of death by suicide or attempt, pregnancy or childbirth, participation in motor rallies and adventure sports, war including civil war, terrorism except attack by Naxalites, any accidental event under the influence of alcohol, drugs and psychotropic substances, murder by immediate beneficiary, nuclear radiation and accidents arising out of events of misfeasance, the order said. PTI ND BNM BNM