Medical aid to Dallewal stopped as doctors unable to find veins for intravenous drip: Farmer bodies

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) Two prominent farmer bodies on Sunday claimed that medical aid to fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been stopped for the past six days as doctors are unable to find his veins for administering intravenous drip.

"Dallewal's medical aid has been stopped for the past six days because his veins are blocked and doctors are unable to find his veins to insert (intravenous) drip," the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) said in a joint statement.

Convenor of SKM (Non-Political), Dhallewal has been on a fast-unto-death on the Khanauri border point since November 26 last year, seeking legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops, among other demands.

He started getting medical aid after a Centre government delegation led by joint secretary (agriculture) Priya Ranjan on January 18 invited SKM (Non-Political) and KMM for talks to discuss their demands in Chandigarh on February 14.

However, Dallewal did not end his fast and was being given intravenous fluids.

A team of government doctors has been deputed at the Khanauri protest site.

Dallewal earlier said that he would not end his fast-unto-death till the Centre accepted the farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops.

Meanwhile, both the SKM (Non-Political) and KMM are preparing to hold 'Kisan Mahapanchayats' at Ratanpura in Rajasthan (February 11), Khanauri border (February 12), and Shambhu border (February 13) to mark the completion of one year of the ongoing protest.

Farmers under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and KMM have been camping on the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands. PTI CHS ARI