Medical and agricultural colleges, cow conservation project, incubation centre announced for Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 16 (PTI) As part of the package for Marathwada region in Maharashtra, new medical colleges will come up at Parbhani and Nanded, an official said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made the announcement for a medical college in Hingoli, for which Rs 485 crore has been sanctioned, while dedicated land will be made available for the medical college in Parbhani, he said.

A conservation project for 'red kandhari' and 'devni' cows will be set up in Ambajogai in Beed, while Marathwada will get an additional provision of Rs 1,076 crore for works associated with progress and empowerment of women, he added.

More than 12 lakh women from the region are expected to get benefits, the official said.

"Schools in the state can be adopted now, which will better the quality of education. A civil court has been sanctioned in Sillod in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad). New agricultural colleges will be set up in Nanded, Soyegaon here and Parli in Beed," he said.

Parli will be the location of a soybean research centre, while a new ITI incubation centre will come up in Jalna at a cost of Rs 10 crore, the official added.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said out of the 31 developmental works announced for Marathwada in 2016, a total of 23 have been implemented.

The Maharashtra government held its cabinet meeting here on Saturday to mark the 75th anniversary of the region's Liberation Day. Marathwada was liberated from the rule of the Hyderabad Nizam on September 17, 1948.

CM Shinde had announced a package of Rs 45,000 crore for the development of Marathwada as well as revised administrative sanctions for irrigation projects worth Rs 14,000 crore.

The Marathwada region comprises eight districts - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously known as Aurangabad), Dharashiv (previously known as Osmanabad), Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani. PTI AW BNM BNM