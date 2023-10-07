Medical association issues guidelines for 'garba' dancers, organisers in GujaratGJ-GARBA-GUIDELINESGuj: Medical association issues guidelines for garba players, organiser'

Ahmedabad, Oct 7 (PTI) With Navratri just around the corner, the Ahmedabad chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday said people above the age of 40 with a family history of heart disease should get diagnosed before participating in "garba" events.

The AMA issued guidelines for participants and organisers of "garba" events given the rise in cases of heart attacks.

As per the guidelines, people suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease etc. should avoid playing "garba" to reduce the risk of cardiac arrest.

Revellers should consume foods rich in potassium and magnesium like banana or coconut water, and immediately stop dancing if they feel dizzy or heavy in their chest. They should also hydrate themselves while dancing, it said.

The AMA has advised "garba" organisers to formally get in touch with the nearest hospitals and inform them immediately in case of eventualities and they can also, if possible, keep a doctor on duty with primary facilities at the venues.

Organisers should avoid huge crowds, as congestion in limited spaces can cause such incidents, it stated.

Organisers should also train their staff and security personnel in the CPR technique and plan a dedicated route and signage for the entry and exit of ambulances.

The AMA cited that there has been a rise in cases of children, youth and elderly persons suffering sudden cardiac arrests and premature deaths.

During "garba" events, revellers dance for nine days, consume junk food and go about their daily chores, because of which they get less sleep. This increases the risk of heart attacks, it said.

Low water intake, salt imbalance, existing medical conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart problems and kidney problems, etc., contribute to the rise in heart attacks, the release said.

Excessive dancing can lead to water, salt and mineral depletion and fluctuation in blood pressure, pulse and sugar levels, it said.

"All these can put dancers at risk of heart disease and sudden cardiac arrest," the AMA release stated. PTI KA ARU