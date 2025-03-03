Medical clinic for transgenders in Hyderabad closed after USAID fund freeze

Hyderabad, Mar 3 (PTI) A medical clinic, running on a USAID fund providing dedicated services to transgender persons here, was closed allegedly in view of US President Donald Trump issuing an executive order for a funding freeze on foreign assistance.

Rachana Mudraboina, a transgender health expert at the Mitr clinic at Narayanguda here, said the health facility, run by NGO YRGCare, was dependent on USAID funding.

The clinic was closed about a month ago as USAID funding stopped after the executive order was issued in January, Mudraboina claimed.

The clinic, established in 2021, is used to provide dedicated health services to transgenders, including HIV care and general health issues. The clinic used to receive funds to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh per month, Mudraboina added. PTI SJR KH