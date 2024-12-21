Medical college professor gets three years in jail for sexually harassing MBBS trainees

Thane, Dec 21 (PTI) A professor was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing MBBS trainees in Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Kalwa in Thane.

In 2014, when these incidents took place, Dr Saileshwar Natarajan (63) was head of the facility's surgery department.

A case was registered against him at Kalwa police station after several female students wrote to the police commissioner claiming Natarajan was touching them inappropriately on the pretext of demonstrating diagnostic procedures. Students had also held protests at the college during that time.

Magistrate Mohini Nanavare on Thursday sentenced him to three years in jail and also fined him Rs 50,000, public prosecutor Leena Pednekar said. PTI COR BNM