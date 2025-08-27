Medical college staffer booked for molesting woman colleague in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) A male employee of Virangana Avantibai Lodhi Medical College in Etah district has been booked for allegedly molesting a female colleague, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman alleged that Vijay Lodhi, posted in the Chief Medical Superintendent's (CMS) office, had been mentally harassing her for several months, held her hand, tried to kiss her forcibly, and threatened to get her sacked or implicated in a false case if she raised her voice.

"Based on the woman employee's complaint, a case has been registered against Vijay Lodhi under relevant sections for molestation and harassment. The matter is under investigation," Kotwali Nagar SHO Amit Kumar Singh said.

Lodhi, however, dismissed the allegations as "baseless," claiming that the woman often came late for duty and disputes over attendance entries had led her to level false allegations.

Attempts to reach CMS Suresh Chandra for comment were unsuccessful.