Medical college student dies by suicide in Pune

Pune, May 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old AIIMS Bhopal student allegedly ended his life here on Monday citing academic stress among the reasons, police said.

Utkarsh M. Shingne, the deceased, belonged to Maharashtra's Beed district and was studying at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, said an official.

He allegedly slit his throat in the bathroom of a flat in Wanowrie area, said Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police.

"At 10.15 am the control room received a call that the body of a young man was found in the bathroom at Panchratna Housing Society.... Investigation revealed that Shingne was suffering from depression and was under medication for the past few months," the official said.

"He was in the city for a sports competition. A suicide note was found on his WhatsApp account," the DCP added.

The note cited a change in curriculum, class attendance and academic stress as some of the prime reasons for the action.

He had ordered a knife-like weapon online a few days ago and allegedly used the same to kill himself, the official said.

Shingne had scored 710 out of 720 marks in the NEET exam. His father is a doctor while a brother is a medical student, the DCP said.

Wanowrie police are conducting further probe. PTI COR KRK