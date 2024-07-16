Medical colleges asked to enter seats in portal for NEET-UG 2024 counselling

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice urging medical colleges to enter their seats at its official portal for the NEET-UG counselling 2024 as the counselling process is likely to begin soon.

The next hearing of the Supreme Court on the NEET-UG exam matter is on July 18.

Medical institutes participating for UG counselling can upload the seat lists on the portal till July 20.

"Institutes participating in UG Counselling 2024 are hereby informed that intramcc portal for contribution of UG seats is open now. Hence, institutes are requested to start entering their seats on the portal at the earliest so that the process of seats contribution can be completed timely," the notice issued on July 15 said.

It further stated that the user ID or passport for entering seats on the portal is the same as the previous years.

"In case you have forgotten your password, you can use 'FORGOT PASSWORD' option and change your password," it read.

For any technical help, colleges can reach out to the MCC on the contact numbers 011-69227413, 69227416, 69227419 and 69227423 between 10 am and 6 pm. PTI PLB KSS KSS