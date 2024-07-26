Medical colleges' faculty asked to physically mark Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked all faculty members in medical colleges to physically mark their attendance in the Aadhaar- enabled biometric system and warned that any impersonation will attract appropriate action.

"It has come to the attention of National Medical Commission (NMC) that in some medical institutions the faculty members are marking bio-metric attendance on Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) using fake finger prints," the Commission said in a public notice.

"This is viewed seriously by the National Medical Commission. It is advised that all faculty members must mark their attendance personally in the AEBAS connected to the NMC at their medical college. Any incidence of impersonation shall attract appropriate action," it added.

Besides, the NMC through a separate notice also directed medical institutions to update the college website about the faculty list in each department.

It said the list of faculty must be available separately under each department (the medical superintendent, principal, dean, if are from any of the departments may also be indicated there).

The list must have name of the faculty members, their recent photograph, educational qualification, latest designation and registration number issued by the respective state medical council and that the names reflected in the list must be onboard in the biometric attendance system of the college.

The faculty list in the website must be uploaded latest by July 31, the NMC said.

Any incorrect, incomplete or late submission of information shall attract appropriate action against the medical institutions and medical colleges concerned, it said.

The notice said the list will be updated every month and the deadline for such updating shall be the last day of every month. PTI PLB ZMN