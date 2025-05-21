Medical facilities to retired HC judges: SC issues contempt notice to chief secretaries of 6 states

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued contempt notice to chief secretaries of six states for non-compliance of its orders relating to medical facilities and other allowances to retired high court judges.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, and Delhi have not complied with the directions issued on February 18.

“As far as states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal and Delhi are concerned, they have not complied with all the directions issued by this Court. Issue notice to Chief Secretaries of the aforesaid states, calling upon them to show cause as to why action against Contempt of Courts Act should not be issued against these states," the bench said.

The matter has been posted for next hearing on July 25. The top court said for the time being, the personal presence of the chief secretaries is dispensed with, subject to the condition that a responsible IAS officer shall be present before it in person or virtually.

The apex court was hearing a contempt petition filed by Justice (retired) V S Dave, who is the President of the Association of Retired Judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts.

The plea has been pending since 2015 as several states have not implemented uniform post-retirement medical facilities for judges.