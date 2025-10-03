Medical officer, supervisor held for seeking bribe from snakebite victim's kin in MP

Singrauli, Oct 3 (PTI) A medical officer and a supervisor were arrested on Friday in Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the kin of a man who died of snakebite, a Lokayukta police official said.

Dr Amarjeet Singh, medical officer at Chitrangi Health Centre, about 80 kilometres from the district headquarters, and supervisor Rajkumar Vaishya had sought Rs 1 lakh from the family of Jaipal Singh, a resident of Bagaiya, who died of a snake bite in June, he said.

"They wanted the bribe for mentioning snakebite as the cause of death in the post mortem report. Jaipal Singh's wife Phulmati approached the Rewa unit of Lokayukta police," inspector Sandeep Singh Bhadoria said.

"The complaint was verified by a team under Lokayukta Superintendent of Police, Rewa Division, Sunil Kumar Patidar. The two were caught while accepting Rs 30,000 as first instalment of the bribe. A case was registered under Prevention of Corruption Act. The two are being questioned," he said. PTI COR MAS BNM