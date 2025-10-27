Medical representative falls to death from Noida high rise after visiting friends

Noida, Oct 27 (PTI) A 29-year-old medical representative allegedly fell to his death from the eighth floor of a residential society in Sector 74 here, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the man had gone to meet some friends he had recently connected with through an online app.

"The deceased has been identified as Shubham Kumar, a resident of Aligarh. He fell from the eighth floor of Supertech North Eye Society in Sector 74 on Sunday morning," Station House Officer (SHO) K G Sharma of Sector 113 police station said.

"He had gone to the society on Saturday to meet friends he had made through an online app," the officer told PTI.

Kumar, who worked as a medical representative in Noida, was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors, Sharma said.

"Further investigation is underway. CCTV footage from the building is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events," the SHO added. PTI COR KIS DV DV