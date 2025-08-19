Medical rooms to be set up at Ayodhya Cantt, Ayodhya Dham stations

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Ayodhya Cantt and Ayodhya Dham stations will now have emergency medical rooms, which will benefit both passengers and railway employees, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said that the medical rooms have registered medical practitioners and trained paramedical staff who provide various services, such as free first aid to injured passengers.

Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway (NR) said the medical rooms are equipped to offer round-the-clock emergency assistance.

“In its ongoing efforts to enhance passenger facilities and provide medical care, Northern Railway has established Emergency Medical Rooms (EMRs) at major stations. This development emphasises the Railway's commitment to ensure safety of its passengers,”Upadhyay said.

He added, “The Lucknow division of Northern Railway has taken the lead in implementing this initiative and launched EMRs at Varanasi and Lucknow-Charbagh Stations. The EMR at Varanasi Junction was inaugurated on December 13, 2024 and since then it has been successfully providing services to passengers in need.” “The introduction of EMRs at major Northern Railway stations marks a significant step towards enhancing passenger safety and care. With EMRs already operational at Varanasi and Lucknow-Charbagh, similar medical facilities are being initiated at Ayodhya Cantt. Junction and Ayodhya Dham Junction. Northern Railway is committed to providing emergency medical facilities to its passengers,” Upadhyay said.

He added, "The EMR at Lucknow-Charbagh has already attended to 41 bonafide railway beneficiaries and 18 other patients, demonstrating its effectiveness in providing emergency medical services." The medical room would have a small pharmacy and laboratory facility, private consultancy services to other injured or sick persons within railway premises and arrangements for shifting patients to government hospitals or trauma centres.