Medical sales rep arrested with codeine worth Rs 2 cr in Thane

Thane, May 12 (PTI) A 48-year-old medical sales representative from Rajasthan has been arrested for alleged possession of codeine powder worth Rs 2 crore in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell raided a hotel near Thane railway station on May 9 and apprehended the accused, Suresh Parmar, an official said.

He said the team found more than 1 kg of codeine, an opiate in powder form, which had arrived via a courier service from Jodhpur in Parmar's possession, a medical sales representative.

The seized contraband was worth Rs 2 crore, he said.

The official said the accused has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a probe is underway to find out where the banned substance was sourced from and to whom it was to be sold. PTI COR ARU