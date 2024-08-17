Medical services hit across Bihar as part of IMA strike

Patna, Aug 17 (PTI) Medical services were hit across Bihar on Saturday as doctors struck work in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a young lady doctor in Kolkata last week.

The strike, which, however, did not affect emergency services, was part of a nationwide stir organized by the Indian Medical Association.

"The strike which began today at 6 AM will continue for 24 hours. During this period there will be no routine OPDs or elective surgery", said IMA Bihar chapter's chief patron Sahajanand Prasad Singh.

He, however, made it clear that "all essential services will be maintained and casualties will be manned" at hospitals across the state during the period of the strike called in protest against the horrific incident that took place inside a medical college of the eastern metropolis.

Besides the state capital where patients from across Bihar are referred to hospitals like AIIMS, IGIMS and PMCH, reports of health services being hit have come from districts like Purnea and Begusarai.

Although no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in Bihar, doctors unequivocally condemned the incident in the West Bengal capital and sought adequate safety for medical professionals, especially women. PTI NAC RG