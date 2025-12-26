Medical services in Rajasthan 'weakened significantly' under BJP govt: Gehlot

Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday attacked the BJP-led state government over the issue of healthcare, saying medical services in the state have "weakened significantly".

"When I read reports about the poor state of healthcare and hear the cries of families who have lost their loved ones, it deeply pains me," he said on X.

Gehlot said during the previous Congress government, Rajasthan introduced initiatives such as the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme providing cover up to Rs 25 lakh, enacted the country's first Right to Health law, established medical colleges in every district, expanded healthcare services to remote areas and developed a model health system, including effective management of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the BJP's "misleading and divisive campaign" halted the state's development momentum" and healthcare services have now "weakened significantly," he said.

If the Congress' welfare-oriented policies had continued, every family in Rajasthan would have been more secure, he said, adding that a voter's choice plays a crucial role in safeguarding public welfare. PTI AG DV DV