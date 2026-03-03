Medical store owner arrested in Kanpur for illegal codeine cough syrup trade

Kanpur (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) The Kanpur Crime Branch, in a joint operation with Hanumant Vihar police, has arrested a medical store owner allegedly involved in the illegal purchase and sale of codeine-based cough syrup, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The arrest comes amid a wider probe by the Uttar Pradesh authorities into alleged illegal stocking and trade of the regulated codeine-based syrup, with officials estimating the nexus to be running into hundreds of crores and spread within and outside the state.

The accused, Vishal Singh Sisodiya (23), proprietor of M/s Sisodiya Medicine House, had been absconding for nearly four months after an FIR was registered against him in November. He was arrested on Tuesday and later sent to judicial custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shrawan Kumar Singh said the case was registered on November 5 following a complaint by the drug inspector regarding suspected unlawful dealing in codeine-containing cough syrups.

"During investigation, it was found that the accused had procured and sold large quantities of restricted codeine-based cough syrup, branded FancyPic-T, without maintaining mandatory sale records or stock registers," Singh told PTI.

Police said Sisodiya had purchased 5,250 bottles of the syrup from a Lucknow-based pharmaceutical firm, Idhika Lifesciences, while total procurement from multiple sources exceeded 10,500 bottles.

During inspection, no valid documents relating to the sale or distribution of the medicines were produced, the officer said.

The medical store was found closed during inspection visits, and the accused allegedly failed to provide stock registers, billing records or purchase and sale documents, indicating deliberate concealment and suspected diversion of controlled drugs into illegal channels, police said.

A laptop, mobile phone and documents allegedly linked to the illegal trade were recovered from his possession.

The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace suppliers, associates and the wider network involved in the illegal trade of narcotic pharmaceutical substances.

The Kanpur Police Commissionerate said action against the unlawful sale of narcotic and restricted medicines will continue and urged citizens to share information about such activities with the authorities. PTI COR KIS PRK