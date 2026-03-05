Medical store owner takes bullet in abdomen as bike-borne assailants open fire in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Mar 5 (PTI) A medical store owner sustained a gunshot wound in his abdomen after two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly fired at him here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at Adda Samundra area on the Garhshankar-Chandigarh road.

Tarsem Lal, who runs a medical store in the area, was locking his shop for the day when two masked men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at him, police said.

The bullet hit him on the right side of his abdomen.

He was first taken to the civil hospital in Garhshankar and later referred to a private hospital in Nawanshahr, where he is undergoing treatment, they said.

According to police, Tarsem Lal told investigators that he had no enmity with anyone and had not received any extortion threats.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Garhshankar) Daljit Singh Khakh said an FIR has been registered at the Garhshankar police station under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined and raids are being conducted at suspected hideouts to nab the accused, he added. PTI COR CHS ARB ARB