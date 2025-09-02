Medical student alleges ragging by seniors; authority denies

Berhampur (Odisha), Sep 2 (PTI) A second-year MBBS student of the MKCG Medical College here alleged ragging by the seniors in the college hostel, a charge denied by the institute.

The student has complained to the anti-ragging cell that his seniors tortured him by making him kneel down for several hours for disobeying their orders.

The seniors also played music in the hostel, which disturbed his studies, he alleged.

The anti-ragging committee of the college held its meeting under the chairmanship of Principal Suchitra Dash, where the superintendent, senior professors and police personnel were present.

The panel found the allegation of ragging to a second year student by the seniors in the hostel was fabricated, said a member of the anti-ragging committee.

“We have asked several second-year students and also the senior students. During the discussion, all have denied such an incident in the hostel,” the member said.

“We have thoroughly inquired, but all have denied the allegations,” said Durga Madhab Satapathy, superintendent of the medical college and hospital.

During the meeting, it was decided to conduct inspections of the hostels by the committee members frequently to avoid such type of incidents.

Police officers asked the students to directly telephone them if they face any type of torture by the seniors.