Medical student arrested for assault, coercion

Udupi (Karnataka) Sep 3 (PTI) A medical student was arrested for allegedly assaulting a fellow student as well as forcing her to convert to Islam, Udupi police said.

According to an anonymous complaint received at Manipal Police Station, Mohammad Danish Khan (27) had gotten friendly with a co-student from the Hindu community. He had allegedly invited her home on March 11 and assaulted her.

The complainant also claimed that Khan had asked her to convert to Islam and intimidated her with direct consequences if she did not comply.

The woman said ever since, until August 28 when she decided to lodge a police complaint, she had been getting calls from Khan asking her to convert to Islam.

Khan is said to be from Rajasthan and has been pursuing medical education here. He was arrested on Monday and was produced before the magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody. PTI COR JR KH