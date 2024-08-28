Medical student commits suicide at Delhi hospital: Police

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old medical student allegedly committed suicide at the Maulana Azad Medical College in Central Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The body of Amit Kumar was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on Tuesday evening, they said.

Kumar was a first-year student of MD (Doctor of Medicine). He was under treatment for psychiatric disorder, a police officer said, adding that no suicide note has been found.

The family members of the deceased have been informed and further probe is underway, the officials said. PTI ALK RC