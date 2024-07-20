Medical student commits suicide in Punjab's Patiala

Patiala, Jul 20 (PTI) A post graduate medical student, who hailed from Tamil Nadu, allegedly committed suicide here, police said on Saturday.

She administered something "poisonous" with an injection in her hostel room, they said.

Subaashini R, (29), was a student of the government medical college in Patiala.

Superintendent of Police Sarfraz Alam said Subaashini was under depression.

Her body has been kept at the mortuary of the Rajindra hospital. The post-mortem examination will be conducted after her family reaches on Sunday, police said. PTI COR CHS AS AS