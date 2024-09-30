Medical student death: Family alleges abuse, case registered against 3 Prayagraj doctors

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against three doctors of Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital for their alleged involvement in the case of the suspicious death of Dr. Kartikeya Srivastava, MS student of Motilal Nehru Medical College, officials said on Monday.

On the complaint of the deceased's sister Dr Aditi Srivastava, a case was registered late Sunday night against SRN's Hospital Dr Shivam Gupta, Dr Sachin Yadav and Dr Anamika under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (City) Abhishek Bharti said. Dr Srivastava alleged physical and mental abuse by a second-year senior student.

Dr Kartikeya Srivastava (28), a second-year MS student of Orthopaedics, was found dead in his car on Saturday night at SRN Hospital affiliated with Motilal Nehru Medical, police said earlier.

ACP Kotwali Manoj Kumar Singh on Sunday said that Dr Kartikeya Srivastava, a resident of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, allegedly committed suicide by injecting himself with a poisonous substance.

DCP Bharti said on Monday that the postmortem report of the deceased Kartikeya Srivastava is yet to come, only after which the real cause of death will be known.

In the FIR, Dr. Aditi Srivastava alleged that since her brother was a Junior Resident and his second-year senior Shivam Gupta used to physically and mentally abuse him.

Kartikeya had complained about this to Associate Professor (Orthopaedics) Sachin Yadav several times, but he did not take any action.

According to the complaint, knowing that Kartikeya had a problem with his leg, Sachin Yadav made him stand for 36 to 48 hours. Apart from this, a girl named Anamika, currently a Junior Resident (ophthalmology), was Kartikeya's friend for a year and suddenly stopped talking to him.

It said, that when Kartikeya spoke to Anamika about this, she told him that she was with someone else. While artikeya never called her after this, Anamika would call him from time to time.

The complainant said that she suspects that Anamika's friend may have killed Kartikeya to get rid of him.

A detailed probe into the matter is underway, DCP said.