Medical student dies after 'consuming poison' in hostel in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Aug 22 (PTI) A medical student ended his life after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in his hotel room in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

Dibyanshu Pandey, a third-year student of the Manipal Medical College here, had on Thursday allegedly consumed poison in the hostel in Baridih area under the Sidhgora Police Station limits, and was admitted to a Tata Main Hospital, an officer said.

The medical student, a resident of Samstipur in Bihar, died in the hospital on Friday, Sidhgora Police Station officer-in-charge Virendra Kumar said.

"According to the deceased's family members, the student was suffering from depression after his father's death some time back. He was undergoing treatment," he said.

Pandey's academic performance was satisfactory, and he secured good marks in exams, even though he was taking medicines for depression, the officer said, quoting college authorities.

A police investigation is underway, and the body has been handed over to the family members following the autopsy conducted in MGM hospital here, he added. PTI BS BDC