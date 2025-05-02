Medical student, friend drown in canal

Gondia (Maharashtra), May 2 (PTI) Two young men including a medical student drowned while bathing in a canal in Salekasa tehsil of the district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 12 noon in the Pujaritola dam canal near Limbatola village, said an official.

The deceased were identified as Prashant Narendra Patle (21) and Pratik Daulat Bisen (21), both residents of Gorre village. Pratik Bisen was an MBBS student.

Their friend Sumit tried to save them but was swept away himself due to the strong current, the official said, adding he could luckily grab a tree branch and save himself.

The bodies of the two men were recovered 100 metres away from the spot where they had drowned, said District Disaster Management Officer Rajan Choubey. PTI COR KRK