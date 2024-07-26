Medical student hangs self in Himachal's Mandi

Mandi (HP), Jul 26 (PTI) A medical student at a government college in here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room on Friday, police said.

A native of Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Vijay Udaeynia (22), was in the third semester of MBBS, they said.

As soon as the other students got to know about the incident, they immediately brought him to the emergency ward of the medical college where he was declared dead, they said.

The body will be handed over to the family members after postmortem, Mandi ASP Sagar Chand said.

The fellow students said Udaeynia was disturbed for the last three months and was not interacting with anyone. PTI COR BPL NB NB