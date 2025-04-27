Medical student in Jammu hangs self in hostel room

Jammu, Apr 27 (PTI) A 22-year-old MBBS student committed suicide inside his hostel room in Government Medical College (GMC) here on Sunday, officials said.

Falak Sayed Khan, a resident of Harni village in Poonch's Mendhar area, was found hanging with the ceiling fan inside the boys hostel of the GMC at Bakshi Nagar after the door of his room was forcibly opened, the officials said.

They said Khan was in the second-year of his course and the motive behind his extreme step was not known immediately.

The body was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities including post-mortem, the officials said, adding that police have started inquest proceedings to investigate his death. PTI TAS NB