Medical student in Prayagraj end life by injecting himself with poisonous substance

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 28-year-old Master of Surgery student of the government-run Moti Lal Nehru Medical College here allegedly ended his life in his car at a hospital associated with the college, police said on Sunday.

DCP (city) Abhishek Bharti said that on Saturday night, doctors of SRN Hospital informed the police that Dr Kartikeya Srivastava (28), working in the same hospital, had committed suicide.

A resident of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, Dr Kartikeya Srivastava took the extreme step by allegedly injecting himself with a poisonous substance, ACP Kotwali Manoj Kumar Singh said.

The field unit, dog squad and surveillance team have been called to the spot and evidence is being collected, the DCP said.