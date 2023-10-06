Medical students clash with private security guards of VIMSAR

Sambalpur (Odisha): A clash broke out between medical students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla and private security guards of the hospital, police said.

A medical student and a private security guard were injured in the clash. The internal assessment examination of MBBS students, which was scheduled on Thursday was postponed following the tension, an official said.

Police said a medical student and security guard entered into an argument at the Gents Hostel of the institution late on Wednesday night. The argument led to a physical scuffle, with some medical students assaulting the security guard, who subsequently required medical attention.

However, a relative of the injured security guard arrived at the hospital and attacked a medical student, inflicting a head injury.

According to the complaint of the medical students, the security guards allegedly attacked house surgeon Praneet Kumar Pujari besides his colleagues Gauri Behera and Srinibas Pradhan with sticks while they were at the Casualty department of the hospital for the treatment of one student on Thursday.

The security guards, however, alleged that the medical students attacked a security guard, injuring him critically. They also held a meeting and went to the police station in a rally and lodged a complaint against the medical students.

Dean and Principal of VIMSAR Jayashree Dora said following the tension the students have demanded to deploy security guards after verifying their details. "We are planning to reduce the number of security guards and request the police to deploy home guards for the security in the hospital", she said.

According to police, three separate cases have been registered in connection with the clash.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Burla, Satybrata Dash said, "We have detained a person in connection with the incident. The matter is under investigation and the situation was under control".