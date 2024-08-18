Medical students demonstrate against rape, murder of doctor in Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) Students of different medical colleges took out a procession in Kolkata on Sunday, demanding justice for the doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Armed with posters and placards, the medics raised slogans seeking exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of the crime that happened on August 9.

Braving heavy rains, the medics walked in ankle-deep waters from College Street to Shyambazar.

They also raised slogans demanding an early conclusion of the investigation by the CBI, which was handed over the probe by the Calcutta High Court.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH. When a demonstration was underway against the gruesome incident in the early hours of August 15, a mob ransacked parts of the hospital. PTI AMR SOM