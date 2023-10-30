Medical students join hunger strike for Maratha quota in Latur city

Latur, Oct 30 (PTI) Several medical students on Monday joined the chain hunger strike for the Maratha quota demand in Latur city of Maharashtra.

Advertisment

At least six activists of Maratha Kranti Morcha started an indefinite fast on Sunday on the appeal made by quota activist Manoj Jarange.

Members of various Maratha organisations joined the protest on Monday.

Meanwhile, the protest by a group of women who climbed up a 70-feet overhead water tank in Latur city on Sunday for the Maratha reservation continued on Monday.

At least nine women had perched themselves atop the water tank located in the Gandhi Chowk area. On Sunday night, four of them came down, but others have not heeded the appeals made by government officials so far. PTI COR NSK