Medical teachers' body calls for fair probe in IGMC doctor-patient brawl; warns of stir

Shimla, Dec 24 (PTI) Two days after a physical altercation between a senior resident doctor and a patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College, the Shimla Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT) on Wednesday urged the public to avoid spreading unverified information.

The association called for a transparent legal investigation and demanded respect for the safety of healthcare workers.

In a statement, SAMDCOT, the largest representative body of medical faculty in Himachal Pradesh, expressed deep concern over the violence. The association warned that if legal action is not taken against individuals who allegedly incited the crowd, a statewide movement will be launched.

SAMDCOT office bearers, including President Dr Balbir S verma and General Secretary Dr Piyush Kapila, urged the public to consider the full sequence of events. They said the pulmonary ward was besieged for over three hours, impacting medical care.

"Currently, only short, fragmented videos are being circulated, showing isolated moments of reaction. The complete footage, however, clearly demonstrates prolonged provocation, shouting, threats, and intimidation directed at the doctors. The truth cannot be assessed based on a few seconds taken out of context," the association said.

The association further alleged that audio recordings reveal individuals calling others to threaten doctors, creating an atmosphere of fear. They claimed that some individuals leading the protest appeared to have political motives. "If legal action is not taken against the leaders who incited and addressed the crowd, a statewide movement will be launched," the statement added.

"Harassment, threats, misinformation, and unsafe working conditions are forcing doctors to take collective action to protect their safety and dignity, which ultimately impacts patient care," the association said, adding that hospitals must remain safe spaces for both patients and healthcare providers.

The confrontation occurred on Monday in the pulmonary ward of IGMC. A viral video showed the doctor, identified as Dr Raghav Narula (31), punching Arjun Singh (34) in the face, while Singh was seen trying to kick the doctor. Following a preliminary report, authorities suspended Dr Narual on Monday evening.

The patient, a resident of Kupvi in Shimla district, had come to the hospital for a bronchoscopy and felt breathless following the procedure. He alleged the dispute started over the doctor's choice of words. Singh claimed he objected when the doctor addressed him as "tu" instead of "tum", leading the doctor ro become aggressive.

However, Dr Narula maintained that the patient instigated the fight by using abusive language against him and his family. He claimed the circulated video shows only a partial truth.

The incident sparked a protest at the hospital on Monday, with relatives and other patients demanding the doctor's arrest.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil termed the incident "unfortunate and unimaginable" for a premier institution like IGMC. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also sought a detailed report on the matter.

The Resident Doctors Association of IGMC has also defended Dr Narula, claiming the patient "misbehaved and used abusive language" when asked about medical records.

Dr Narula has since alleged that the patient's relatives issued death threats against him. PTI BPL AKY