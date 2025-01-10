Medical team examines extortion case accused Karad in CID custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 9 (PTI) Days after his arrest, a team from Civil Hospital in Beed district of Maharashtra medically examined Walmik Karad, a key accused in an extortion case linked to the murder of village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, sources said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Karad, an associate of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, is currently in the custody of state CID, which is probing the case.

A team from Beed Civil Hospital, which included doctors, visited Karad to examine him, they said.

"He has no major health issues. Lack of proper sleep may have led to his eyes getting red," said the sources.

Advertisment

However, it was unclear when the team examined Karad, who was arrested on December 31.

Karad, a native of Beed district, was wanted in an extortion case linked to the murder of sarpanch Deshmukh. He surrendered at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Pune and was later placed under arrest.

A preliminary inquiry was conducted and he was handed over to the Beed CID team, which is investigating the murder and extortion cases.

Advertisment

Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Kej tehsil of Beed district, was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company. PTI AW RSY