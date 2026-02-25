Medicinal plants benefit farmers, soil health: President Murmu

Shegaon (Maharashtra), Feb 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said medicinal plant farming improves not only the financial condition of famers but also boosts soil health.

Speaking after inaugurating the National Arogya Fair 2026 at Shegaon in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, Murmu also said that healthy citizens play a key role in making the country healthy.

“All of us have to think on how to boost medicinal plant farming,” Murmu said.

People all over the world are adopting yoga for a stress-free and healthy lifestyle, the President said. Preventive steps like regular exercise, appropriate diet and balanced lifestyle are important for good health, she said.

“Forests are finished, they are burnt,” Murmu said, adding this has destroyed medicinal plants. “Not only the government, but all of us have to think on growing medicinal plants again,” she said.

The National Arogya Fair is a four-day event focused on accessible, preventive, and community-based healthcare through Ayush systems.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse were present at inaugural ceremony. PTI CLS VT VT