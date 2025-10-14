Medicine is a blend of compassion, science and service: UP Governor

Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said that medicine is not merely about treatment, but a confluence of compassion, science and service.

Addressing the second convocation ceremony of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) here, Patel said the foundation of a nation's progress lies in the health of its citizens, which in turn rests upon strong medical institutions.

"Medicine is not just about treatment; it is a synthesis of compassion, science and service," she said, according to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.

On the occasion, the governor, who is also the Chancellor of the institute, conferred degrees upon 297 students and awarded medals to meritorious achievers.

Patel urged medical institutions to prioritise innovation and research, and called for integration of India's traditional medical systems, Ayurveda, Yoga and naturopathy, with modern medical technologies.

"Only when science and tradition move together will healthcare become complete and truly humane," she added.

Emphasising the moral dimension of the medical profession, the governor said that medical service is not merely a career but the highest form of devotion to humanity.

She advised doctors to treat every patient with compassion, empathy and patience, noting that "sometimes a smile or a kind word can be more effective than medicine." She also appealed to doctors to serve in rural areas for at least three years and urged those in the private sector to take a pledge to treat at least five patients free of cost every year.

Addressing newly graduated medical students, Patel said they should not confine their knowledge and values to books but apply them for the welfare of society.

"When a doctor's heart is filled with compassion, the mind enriched with science, and the hands ready to serve, medicine becomes a true worship of humanity," she said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also attended the event, congratulated the meritorious students and said the convocation marked a proud moment for the institute.

He praised the institute's progress over the past eight years, attributing it to tireless efforts and dedication.

"We stand with the institute at every step," he said, adding that work was underway to build its own auditorium.

Pathak also lauded the governor's leadership, noting that under her guidance, universities and institutions across the state were achieving higher academic grades. PTI ABN HIG