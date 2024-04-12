Medicine-laden truck overturns, car rams into it in Thane; none hurt

Thane, Apr 12 (PTI) A truck carrying medicines overturned after hitting a tree and a car rammed into it on the Eastern Express Highway in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, an official said.

Advertisment

While no one was injured in the accident that took place around 6.30 am, the movement of vehicles was affected on the route for an hour, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the civic disaster management cell.

The truck carrying 10 tonnes of medicines was heading to Mumbai from Nagpur when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a tree, he said.

The vehicle overturned due to the impact and the medicines lay strewn on the road, and a car then rammed into it, the official said.

The truck driver fled the scene and five occupants of the car managed to get out safely, he said, adding that local firemen, RDMC team and local police rushed to the spot to clear the road. PTI COR ARU