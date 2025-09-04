Medicine purchase twice a year to cut paperwork under consideration: Himachal minister

Shimla, Sep 4 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil on Thursday said the government may begin procuring medicines and other medical supplies half-yearly to avoid frequent paperwork.

Chairing a purchase committee meeting here, the minister said the quarterly procurement system delays the process with repetitive paperwork and clearance.

"The change in procurement process from the current quarterly basis to a half-yearly basis is under consideration," he said.

The minister said the government has decided to include "quality items" in the baby care kits, increasing their number to 18, to be provided to the babies born across government and private health care centres.

The state provides free baby care kits, costing about Rs 1,500 each, to the mothers of newborn babies.

Shandil said samples of these kits have reached the government, and once they have gone through a quality check, orders will be placed.

He said 34 health care centres would soon be equipped with the state-of-the-art CT scan machines, and their procurement will be done by December. PTI BPL VN VN