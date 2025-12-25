Medicines, blood units to be supplied to tribal hospitals through drones in Andhra

Amaravati, Dec 25 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Health and Medical Department on Thursday entered into an agreement with a private organisation to supply medicines and blood units to hospitals in remote tribal areas through drones.

The Paderu mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district will be the central hub of this initiative aimed at strengthening emergency medical services in far-flung tribal regions of the district and ensuring timely access to essential medicines and blood supplies.

"We have signed an agreement with the 'Red Wing' organisation to operate drone-based medical supply services, with Paderu serving as the hub," Health and Medical Department Commissioner G Veerapandian said in an official press release.

He further said that the drone services will cater to Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres within a radius of 60 to 80 kilometres, with drones equipped with cold chain facilities and a payload capacity of about two kilograms.

In addition to transporting medicines and vaccines, the drones will also carry blood, stool and urine samples from health centres to laboratories for testing. According to Veerapandian, the drone services are expected to commence from January.