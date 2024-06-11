Medicines to be home delivered to state employees, pensioners in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) Medicines will be home delivered to state government employees and pensioners in Rajasthan, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma issued these instructions to officials in a meeting held earlier in the day.

"The state government will do home delivery of medicines to state government employees and pensioners through Rajasthan State Co-operative Consumer Federation under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS)," the statement said.

This work will be started soon on a pilot basis, it said.

The chief minister said in the statement that many online facilities were also being given to the employees in Integrated Finance Management System (IFMS) 3.0 by the Finance Department.

"Through this system, employees will be able to withdraw GPF as well as take state insurance loan," he said.

In the meeting held to review the implementation of the budget announcement 2024-25 (vote on account), and 100-day action plan, Sharma said the main objective of the state government is to serve the common man by establishing a model of good governance in the state.

The chief minister said that the work related to the announcements should not be pending at any level and the responsibility of the concerned officer should be fixed, the statement said.

While reviewing the Ladli Suraksha Yojana of the Home Department in detail, Sharma said the safety of girls and women is the main objective of the state government, it said.

According to the statement, the chief minister was informed in the meeting that CCTV cameras were being installed on priority at public places, girls' hostels and Nari Niketans across the state under the scheme. So far, 11 thousand 570 cameras have also been installed, it stated.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Shikhar Agrawal and other senior officers were present in the meeting, the statement mentioned. PTI SDA BHJ BHJ