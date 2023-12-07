Medico held after fiance kills self over dowry demand in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 (PTI) A government post graduate doctor was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly abetting the suicide of his woman colleague after backing out from their marriage proposal due to dowry.

The Government Medical College police here picked up R E Ruwais from his home in Karunagappally early today and later recorded his arrest following a detailed interrogation.

In the wake of the developments, he was suspended by the medical college principal, state health minister Veena George's office said. This is a "serious issue" that cannot be accepted at any cost, the minister said in a statement today.

A post graduate student in the ortho department of the Government Medical College here, Ruwais was apprehended two days after Dr Shahana, his college mate and friend was found dead in an apartment in the state capital.

The 26-year-old medico was found unconscious in her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital on Tuesday.

Her family alleged that Shahana took the extreme step as she was depressed due to the exorbitant dowry demand by Ruwais and his relatives.

A senior police officer said he was taken into custody based on their statements and a suicide note purportedly written by the victim which was recovered from her apartment.

"His arrest was recorded. Sections of abetment to suicide and Dowry Prohibition Act were slapped against him," the police officer told PTI.

In the purported suicide note, there were indications about the dowry issue and the mental trauma she was undergoing, he added. The officer said that the accused has not yet confessed to the crime.

"We have collected evidences, including the suicide note, which will be submitted before the court," he added.

Ruwais is a popular leader among the post-graduate medical students here and was the President of the PG Association (Medical College unit). He was removed from the post after the dowry allegations cropped up, office bearers of the association said.

Meanwhile, Shahana's brother Jasim Nas told the media that Ruwais and his family-especially his father- were adamant about getting huge dowry.

Though he had assured them that he was ready to give them as much money he could, they were not ready for a compromise and backed out from the marriage which had devastated his sister, Nas said.

"Ruwais finally told her that money was more important to him, which shocked Shahana," he said.

Some of her friends also told reporters that Shahana was depressed due to the dowry issue.

Reacting on the matter, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that young women should be encouraged to reject proposals where dowry demands are made, and that public opinion has to change with regard to the practice.

"If someone demands dowry, they (women) should be able to strongly reject such proposals. Society and families need to support them for that," he said in Kochi.

Responding to questions at a press meet, the CM said the society should view such instances seriously and that the government was viewing the matter seriously to take suitable steps.

On Wednesday, the government had ordered a probe into the death of Shahana after allegations of dowry related issues causing the suicide cropped up.

Health Minister George directed the director of the Women and Child Development Department to probe this issue, submit a report and take stringent actions.

The state Minority Commission also intervened into the issue and initiated a case on its own based on media reports. Its Chairperson A A Rasheed directed the district collector, city police commissioner and director of medical education to appear before the Commission during its next sitting here on December 14 and submit a report on the incident.

State Women's Commission Chairperson P Sathidevi visited Shahana's residence in nearby Venjaramoodu and consoled her mother on Wednesday.

The victim's father, who was working in the Middle East, died recently.

Expressing grief and concern over the alleged suicide of the young doctor, Sathidevi said stringent measures should be taken if the mental agony caused due to dowry had forced her to take the extreme step. PTI HMP LGK SDP ROH