Medico killed, father injured after speeding car hits them in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (PTI) A MBBS second-year student was killed and her father injured when a speeding car hit them while they were crossing a road here on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 7 am when the 19-year-old, studying at the Medical College in Mahabubnagar district, was crossing the road along with her father at Hayathnagar to board a bus to the college, they said.

The car was coming at "high speed", hit them and sped away, a police official at Hayathnagar police station said.

The student sustained a serious head injury in the accident and died on the spot, while her 50-year-old father, who was injured, has been admitted to a hospital, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by a family member of the deceased, a case was registered. Further investigation is on.