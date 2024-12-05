Medicos death: Kerala Motor Vehicles Dept to initiate action against car owner

Alappuzha (Kerala), Dec 5 (PTI) The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will initiate action against the owner of the vehicle that caused an accident in which five MBBS students were killed in Kalarcode near here recently.

MVD officials said the registration of the vehicle would also be suspended.

A senior officer with MVD said that the vehicle owner, a native of Alappuzha, does not have a license to rent the car, and a report will be submitted before the court for initiating prosecution against him.

"If the vehicle is used for hire or reward without a valid permit for being used as such, its registration can be suspended under section 53 of the Motor Vehicles Act," he stated.

The first-year MBBS students of the Vandanam Government Medical College here were killed after the rented car they were travelling in collided with a KSRTC bus on Monday night, leaving six seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Abdul Jabbar from Kannur, Mohammed Ibrahim from Lakshadweep, Devanandan from Malappuram, Ayush Shaji from Alappuzha, and Srideep from Palakkad.

In the CCTV visuals aired by TV channels, it can be seen that the speeding car skids and collides with the passenger bus and gets crushed beneath it on a rainy night. PTI ARM ARM KH