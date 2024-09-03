Medics meet police commissioner after 24-hr stay on road, seek his resignation over doctor's murder

Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) Agitating junior doctors on Tuesday evening called on Kolkata’s Commissioner of Police (CP) Vineet Goyal and handed over to him a deputation demanding that he resign from his post, because of the “lapses” of the force in handling the rape and murder case of a medic last month.

They met Goyal after staying put for over 24 hours on a road close to the Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar, after their rally was stopped by the force on Monday afternoon.

After holding a two-hour-long meeting with Goyal, the junior doctors left the road.

"The CP sir admitted that there was lapse on the part of the police which led to the heinous incident on August 9,” one of the 22 junior doctors, who met Goyal, told reporters after the meeting.

The body of an on-duty post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found in the seminar room of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the city. Junior doctors have been on cease-work since that day The junior doctor also claimed that the CP admitted that the police failed to stop vandalism of a portion of the hospital by a mob on the night of August 14.

"We have told the CP that he should resign as we are not happy with his role on that day. He said he performed his role satisfactorily and it is up to the state authorities to decide on his tenure,” the junior doctor said.

He said their protests will continue.

“On September 4, lights will be switched off in every home across the state for an hour in memory of the deceased doctor," he said.

The Kolkata Police did not issue any statement on the meeting. PTI SUS NN