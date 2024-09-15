National

RG Kar doctor case: ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, Tala PS officer-in-charge produced in court

NewsDrum Desk
Sandip Ghosh, former principal of state-run RG Kar Medical and College and Hospital

Kolkata: Former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were on Sunday produced before a court here on Sunday by the CBI in connection with the raper-murder of a woman doctor at the medical facility.

The CBI, which is probing the case, had on Saturday evening added charges of tampering with evidence against Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody, and arrested Mondal.

Mondal has been arrested for allegedly tampering evidence, delay in registering the FIR among other charges, an officer said.

"We shall seek their remand in the Sealdah court,” he said.

Ghosh is currently in judicial custody in a corruption case.

A large contingent of security personnel have been deployed outside the Sealdah court, officials said.

