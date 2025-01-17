Medics start 'cease work' at Bengal's medical college protesting suspension of 6 colleagues

Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) A day after the West Bengal government suspended 12 doctors including six postgraduate trainees of the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) holding them responsible for the death of a woman after childbirth, all junior medics of the facility began an “indefinite complete cease work” on Friday morning.

The medics alleged that the decision of the state administration to suspend six junior doctors from the obstetrical-gynaecological (OBGN) and anaesthesia department was an attempt to divert attention from the corruption in the health department.

The cease work was to protest the move and in solidarity with the suspended colleagues, they said.

Incidentally, junior medics of the OBGN department at the MMCH began a complete cease work late Thursday night protesting the suspension.

"We the junior doctors have started indefinite complete cease work here at the MMCH protesting the suspension of our six colleagues at the OBGN and Anaesthesia departments following the death of a woman and critical condition of three others,” one of the junior medics said.

This is to divert attention from adverse drug reactions besides multiple deficits and corruptions in the health system, he alleged.

"All junior doctors of the MMCH stand in solidarity with our fellow colleagues in this state of moral crisis, and announce complete cease work from today morning (8 AM)," he added.

The medic, an active member of the Junior Doctors Forum, expressed hope that the authorities would revoke the suspension order.

The West Bengal government on Thursday suspended 12 doctors of the MMCH holding them negligent in connection with the death of a woman and 4 others falling ill after childbirth following alleged administration of 'expired' intravenous fluid.

The 12 doctors include the Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal (MSVP) of the hospital, the RMO, the head of the department, one senior resident, and six postgraduate trainee doctors.

Announcing the suspension of the doctors, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that both reports filed by the state CID and the 13-member expert committee set up by the health department found these doctors "negligent" in carrying out their duties leading to the death of the woman and four others falling ill.

She also added that CID would lodge an FIR against the doctors and continue the investigation according to the law.

Banerjee said that the state government has stopped use of the intravenous fluid and several other medicines manufactured by a particular firm at all state-run hospitals. PTI SCH NN