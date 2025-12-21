Meditation leads to inner peace, emotional stability: VP Radhakrishnan

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Meditation is a universal practice that transcends cultural, geographical and religious boundaries, and a path that leads to inner peace, mental clarity and emotional stability, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Sunday.

Speaking at the World Meditation Day celebrations at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana, Radhakrishnan said in India, meditation is not just a practice, but an ancient science, a discipline of the mind and spirit that has been passed down through ages.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to become a Vikshit Bharat 2047 is not only an economic progress of the nation but also the emotional well-being and the spiritual upliftment of the people of Bharat.

“Meditation is a universal practice that transcends cultural, geographical and religious boundaries. It is a path that leads to inner peace, mental clarity and emotional stability,” the VP said.

He further said great rishis (sages) and munis discovered the sacred art of meditation in the silence of the forests and mountains and those wise souls understood that the true source of all peace and wisdom lies within.

Recalling the role played by India last year in co-sponsoring the United Nations General Assembly's resolution, which declared December 21 as the World Meditation Day, he said the declaration was a testament to the global recognition of meditation's power to promote mental well-being and emotional balance and spiritual growth.

“India, with its rich tradition of meditation practices that have spanned centuries, stood at the forefront of this initiative, exemplifying the country's deep spiritual heritage,” he said.

Referring to the vision of Mission LiFE, the Vice-President said meditation nurtures values such as mindfulness, responsibility and harmony with nature, which are essential for sustainable living.

Calling upon citizens to integrate meditation into daily life, Radhakrishnan urged individuals, families and communities to lead by example and encourage future generations to embrace practices that promote mental peace, balance and harmony.

He appreciated Kanha Shanti Vanam for adopting environmentally responsible practices and promoting holistic well-being.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Minister D Sridhar Babu, Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness Meditation, Daaji Kamlesh D. Patel, and others who joined the meditation session at Kanha Shanti Vanam were present at the celebrations. PTI GDK VVK ROH