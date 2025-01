Shillong, Jan 21 (PTI) An earthquake of medium intensity rocked southern Meghalaya on Tuesday, officials said on Tuesday.

No loss of life or property was reported.

The earthquake of 4.1 magnitude that rocked South West Khasi Hills district at around 12:30 pm took place at a depth of 10 km, officials from the Regional Seismological Centre here told PTI.

The tremor was felt across the state, they said.

Meghalaya is situated in high-risk Seismic Zone V. PTI JOP NN