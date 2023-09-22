Medium intensity tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded off Palghar coast

Mumbai, Sep 22 (PTI) A medium intensity tremor of 3.8 magnitude occurred off the Palghar coast near Mumbai on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

J L Gautam, scientist with the NCS, said the quake occurred at 5.19 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres inside the sea off the coast of Palghar, some 78 kilometres north west of the metropolis.

The NCS is an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences and is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. PTI PR BNM BNM