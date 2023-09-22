Medium intensity tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded off Palghar coast; no report of damage, say officials

Mumbai/Palghar, Sep 22 (PTI) A medium intensity tremor of 3.8 magnitude occurred off the Palghar coast near Mumbai on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

J L Gautam, scientist with the NCS, said the quake occurred at 5.19 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres inside the sea off the coast of Palghar, some 78 kilometres north west of the metropolis.

Palghar District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said there was no report of any kind damage caused by the tremor.

Dahanu tehsildar Abhijit Deshmukh said more details about the tremor were awaited.

The NCS is an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences and is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. PTI PR COR BNM BNM